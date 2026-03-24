MC Oluomo Regains NURTW Secretariat Amid Factional Clash

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Musiliu Akinsanya, the National President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), popularly known as MC Oluomo, on Tuesday regained control of the union’s national secretariat in Abuja following a brief occupation by a rival faction.

A video shared by TVC on X showed Akinsanya inspecting the secretariat to assess damages after taking over the facility. The development came just hours after a faction led by Tajudeen Baruwa occupied the secretariat on Monday, citing court judgments in their favour.

Speaking to journalists after resuming control, Baruwa insisted his actions were legally justified. “Their body language has not been encouraging despite repeated assurances that we are not going back to foment any trouble, as we are a law-abiding union whose only mission is to get back what belongs to us,” he said. “But today, as you can see, we are taking over peacefully. This is not a forceful takeover but simply carrying out the court’s orders.”

Baruwa added that his faction had formally notified the police, attaching copies of the judgments to aid the recovery of the secretariat, but alleged the response was insufficient. “We decided to resume at the office today without causing any violence, and here we are,” he said. He, however, claimed that one of his members was attacked during the takeover and is currently hospitalized.

In response, Akinsanya described the Monday occupation as a “forceful takeover,” stressing that due legal processes were still ongoing. In a statement on his Instagram page, he said he was not a defendant in the judgment relied upon by Baruwa and noted that the ruling had been appealed, with a stay of execution already in place.

“The National President wishes to inform members of the union and the general public that he was not a defendant in the purported judgment. The judgment has been appealed, and a stay of execution has been duly entered. He has not engaged with Mr. Baruwa or any individual, aware that cases are pending in court,” the statement read.

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Akinsanya reassured members that security agencies have the situation under control and urged calm. “Alhaji Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya remains the National President of NURTW. Members are urged to remain calm, peaceful, and law-abiding as this dispute continues to unfold,” he said.

The episode marks the latest chapter in a long-running leadership tussle within the NURTW, highlighting the challenges of maintaining unity in one of Nigeria’s largest transport unions.