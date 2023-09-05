MDCN Suspends 4 Medical Practitioners Indefinitely

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A 15-man investigative panel of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria has suspended four medical professionals from practising in the country.

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) made this known on Monday via its social media platforms.

The Medical and Dental Practitioners Investigation Panel is a court of first hearing in matters of alleged ethical misconduct that are properly brought before the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.

The panel consists of 15 members all of whom must be registered medical practitioners or dental surgeons.

The Professional Discipline (PD) department receives and processes allegations of professional misconduct against medical doctors and dental surgeons from members of the public as specified in the Standing Orders and Rules of Procedure of the MDPIP.

The Head of Department coordinates the activities of the department and serves as the secretary to the Investigation.

According to MDCN, the Medical and Dental Practitioners Investigation Panel has ordered the Interim Suspension from the Medical Profession in Nigeria, of the following registered medical practitioners: 1. Dr. Ejike Ferdinand Orji. 2. Dr. Richard Chukwujekwu Okoye. 3. Dr. Olalekan Olatise. 4. Dr. Buliaminu Adebayo Adigun.

Dr Richard Chukwujekwu Okoye is the director of the Save A Life Medical Center Limited who was said to have rejected an international offer to build a multi-billion naira medical empire in Nigeria.

Dr. Ejike Ferdinand Orji, was sentenced to one year imprisonment by Justice Adedayo Akintoye of the Lagos High court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square over negligence, causing harm and endangering the life of a 16-year-old patient.

The Medical Director of Excel Medical Centre Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos was arraigned alongside his wife, Dr(Mrs) Ifeanyinwa Grace Orji but was discharged and acquitted following an application by the Director of Public Production that the Lagos State government wishes to discontinue the case against her.

Dr Olatise Olalekan is a specialist and consultant nephrologist in Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre, and is a professional in kidney transplant and consultation services, dialysis and other medical treatments that relates to kidney disease.

Dr. Buliaminu Adebayo Adigun is a medical doctor at the Oyo Hospitals Management Board.

The above registered medical practitioners were ordered by the panel not to practise medicine in Nigeria “until the cases against them are determined by the Medical and Dental Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal.”

The tribunal noted that “that their suspension has been communicated to them and other relevant institutions to enforce the order.”