Medical Condition: Court Blocks Oral Evidence From Nnamdi Kanu, DSS DG

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has refused to grant a motion on notice filed by Maxwell Opara Esq, seeking oral evidence on the health status of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo ruled on the motion on Wednesday.

THE WHISTLER reported that Opara had on March 7 argued why Kanu and the DG of the Department of States Services, should be compelled to give oral evidence about the IPOB leader’s medical record or condition.

The motion is seperate from the fundamental right application he filed on Kanu’s behalf.

He had alleged that Kanu’s health was deteriorating in the DSS custody, and that quack doctors have been attending to him since his extradition to Nigeria.

He had accused the DSS of not providing a medical report on Kanu.

The DSS lawyer, I. Awo had contended that Opara failed to prove that the doctors attending to Kanu were “quacks”, adding that there was no contradition in his counter affidavit in response to the applicant’s motion.

On Wednesday, judge agreed that there is no irreconcilable contradictions in the affidavits of the parties regarding Kanu’s medical report as canvassed by Opara.

He refused the application while adjourning the substantive suit(fundamental human right) to April 13.