Medical Doctors, Other Health Workers To Lose Jobs As FCTA Gives Garki Hospital Quit Notice

Except a last minute intervention is made, no fewer than 900 medical and health workers at the Garki Hospital in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) would be out of jobs.

This follows the expiration of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) 15-year concessionary agreement signed in 2007 between the NISA Premier – the current managers of Garki Hospital and the FCT Administration.

Following the expiration, the FCT Administration (FCTA), gave the managers of the Garki Hospital a month’s notice to vacate the facility.

The quit notice will have a great impact on the already suffering health sector as 21 consultants, 113 medical doctors, 24 house officers, 159 nurses, 96 patient care attendants, pharmacists, medical record officers, laboratory scientists and other technicians in the hospital will be left jobless.

The hospital management is to vacate and hand over the facility to the FCTA by April 1, 2022.

Reacting to the directive , the Chairman, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) FCT Chapter, Dr. Enema Amodu, called on the FCT administration to revoke its decision for the sake of patients who are on long term intensive care.

“Apart from the over 900 workers, there are patients that are on long term intensive care that will require suitable arrangements so that they continue to receive life-saving medications.”

Amodu added that if the FCT administration could not renew the concession agreement, it should give the hospital management at least 12 months for it to plan and vacate the premises rather than the short notice it issued.