Meet Abia PDP Deputy Governorship Candidate Okey Igwe

By Chinedu Aroh

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Abia State has nominated Okey Igwe as the party’s deputy governorship candidate for the 2023 election.

Igwe is a veteran of US Military having served four years in the United States Air Force during the Iraq combat years and in the years immediately after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York.

He was called to the New York State Bar in 2010 and is a member of the American Bar Association; New York Bar Association, and American Immigration Lawyers Association.

In 2016, Igwe contested and was elected the Executive Chairman of Umunneochi LGA where he delivered critical local infrastructures to the people, especially the restoration of electricity to the local government after decades without electricity.

At the end of his tenure as executive chairman, he was overwhelmingly elected to the state house of assembly in an election where he defeated an incumbent.

