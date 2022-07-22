Meet Adamawa Girl Who Scored 8 Distinctions In WAEC, Tried ‘JAMB’ 4 Times, Ended Up First Class Graduate In India

Mercy James recently graduated on from an India University with First Class Honours in Ophthalmology, and was the best graduating student of the year in the institution.

THE WHISTLER spoke with the 28 -year -old after posting her graduation pictures on Facebook. She shares her experience in this short interview:

Kindly Introduce Yourself

My name is James Mercy Anuwanida, a registered midwife and a graduate of BSc Ophthalmology from Mewar University, India.

I am from a family of 6, the second to the last born of the family of Mr and Mrs James Anuwanida. My parents are retired civil servants who had dedicated their lives to serve the state government for the period of 35 years.

Why Did You Choose to Study In India?

Prior to my study in India, I was not presented with options to choose from where to study. So, I will say that I was not given any option to choose or not to chose going to study there. I had no option.

I had my secondary school education in Nigeria, graduated from Federal Government College, Maiduguri, in the year 2010 with 8 Distinctions and 1 Credit.

I also got an excellent grade in my JAMB and applied for pharmacy in the University of Maiduguri, but I was not successful. I repeated the same processes year in, year out. I still wrote JAMB examinations in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013 and still could not gain any admission to study despite scoring excellent grades.

This made me decide to pursue a diploma in basic midwifery at Adamawa State College of Nursing and Midwifery, Yola. This was between the period of 2013 – 2016.

James Mercy Anuwanida

Tell Us About Your Journey To India

It all began when a senior friend of mine told me about a scholarship opportunity which was ongoing then in 2019. I applied for it, wrote the exams and not only did I pass, I was the top best student amongst over 500 candidates who sat for the same examination.

I tried several times to secure admission in any Nigerian university but it all failed, not because I did not have what it take, but I believe that it was because God had a better plan for me.

India Is Renowned For Medicine, Why Did You Opt For Qpthalmology Instead Of Medicine?

The scholarship awarded to me had its specifications. I chose Ophthalmology out of the courses available, not out of personal preferences.

In Layman’s Language, What Is Opthalmology?

Ophthalmology is a branch of Medicine that deals with the diagnosis and treatment of eye disorder.

Tell Us Your Experience Going Through An Indian University.

The experience I had here in India Is worth sharing! Staying away from my fatherland for these period of years has not been easy. The people, the culture and lifestyle. It was not really easy for me to adapt to the food, lifestyle, culture and everything. But God had seen me through and continued to see me through.

Are There Other Nigerians Attending The Institution Too?

Yes, there are, and there are other Nigerian students who are self sponsored here too, not only those on scholarships.

There is an association of Nigerian students in India, an association of African students in India and also an association of Adamawa State Students in the university.

What Are The Benefits Of Those Associations To Nigerian Students In India?

The unions oversee all our activities in the school, especially the association of Adamawa State Students of which I happened to be the financial secretary. We support each other in ways that we can, and always fight as one in times of need.

Do Indian Universities Go On Strike Like ASUU?

No. There had never been a strike, although we had a lock down during the Corona pandemic.

What Are Your Motivations For Academic Excellence?

My family. I always desire to make them proud in all that I do. I was the overall best student in Paramedical Department in our first year, 2019. I also won the overall best player in badminton tournament (singles and double match) organized by my school in this year, 2022.

What’s Your Plan Now? Are You Coming Back To Nigeria To work?

I am looking forward to any scholarship opportunity that can enable me to forward my education so that I can be fully equipped to serve better. I believe that God will surely work it out, and if His plan is for me to come back home, I will gladly do so.

Finally, How Do You Feel Becoming A First Class Graduate And Being The Best Graduating Student Of The Institution?

I really feel so happy even though I know the efforts that I’ve put towards achieving this great success. All I can say is that God has been so faithful to me.