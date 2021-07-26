Meet Female Housemates Of BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Edition

The 2021 edition of one of Africa’s biggest reality TV show Big Brother Nigeria has officially started.

According to the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the show will last for 10 weeks.

This year’s show is titled ‘Shine Ya Eye’ and for the second night, the female housemates were unveiled as part of the show.

Here are some of the things you need to know about the female housemates of BBNaija season 6

Angel

The first female housemate who enter BBNaija house is Angel Agnes Smith, and she claims her name is beffitting because she is a goddess.

Angel, is a writer and poet, She describes herself as a fun, easy, likeable person who enjoys storytelling. If she is not in the club dancing, you will find her on the beach writing poetry.

Peace

Peace Ogor is a 26-year-old entrepreneur from Port Harcourt, Single and also former TV presenter, her burning passion for fashion and style inspired her to open her very own clothing store that continues to keep her busy.

She describes herself as “a fun, sociable, daring team player” and believes her multicultural background makes her relatable.

Jackie B

The Adamawa State born Jackie Bent, is 29-year-old who describes herself as an “introverted extrovert” and insists she is shy, but confident.

The third female housemate is a single mom who came from a family of 12, and hard worker with a passion for life.

She is an interior designer and a certified event and wedding planner.

Tega

The Osun State born Tega Dominic, is a 29-year-old mother of one and a business owner who loves dancing, travelling, and photography. When she’s not doing any of the above, you can catch Tega swimming, or being the life of a party.

One of Tega’s favourite things is motherhood, because it has changed her perspective on a lot and makes her look forward to all the things life will bring her way.

Arin

Arinola Olowoporoku is a 29-year-old feminist who was raised in a polygamous home in Lagos. She studied genetics and is a fashion designer and an independent arts and culture curator dedicated to promoting the contemporary visual arts in Africa.

She loves to live life uninhibited and wants to be in Big Brother house because she believes it is a platform made for young people like her to thrive and come into themselves.

Maria

Maria Chike Agueze is a 29-year-old former air hostess, turned realtor who enjoys cooking, exercising, hiking, acting, and dancing.

Maria prides herself on being a loving and kind-hearted individual who is always looking for new adventures.

Having a go-getter attitude is one of her favourite character traits. Despite being hard-working, Maria enjoys having a glass of red wine when she needs a break.

Liquorose

Roseline Omokhoa Afije, 26, from Edo State says she loves to meet new people.

She is a professional dancer and admits she doesn’t do well with people who talk too much. She speaks of herself as “a down-to-earth go-getter.”

Roseline, loves singing, cooking, reading and writing and also takes pride in her talents as an actor and fashion entrepreneur.

Beatrice

Fashion model Beatrice Agba Nwaji, is a 28 year-old budding actress and a single mother of a five-year-old boy.

She is a graduate of the University of Port Harcourt where she studied marketing.

She is a talented software developer and when it comes to games, she is always the winner or the first runner up, even when she is not familiar with the game.

Princess

Princess Francis, from Imo State is a 30-year-old e-hailing service driver and business owner. She lives in Abuja and enjoys cooking, travelling and watching movies. She takes pride in being a lovable, caring, fun person and confesses she can be a little dramatic sometimes. “I got the drama from my mama,” she said.

For her buying her very first car as the highest point in her life, her lowest, on the other hand, is when she found out her dad passed away.

Saskay

Tsakute Jonah is a 22-year-old extrovert and lover of books from Abuja. She enjoys all types of music and speaks of herself as “an embodiment of art”.

Discovering her talents and skills and using them to impact others and improve her person, while striving to find her space in the world, is what she considers to be the high point in her life.

Although she was suspended from school in 2015, Saskay is having the last laugh as a fine artist and has even won titles such as ‘Model of The Year’ and ‘Female Personality of The Year’ at her university.

She loves dancing, cooking and meditating, and believes her personality was made for a show like Big Brother Naija.

Nini

Anita Singh, is an economist and fashion entrepreneur born and raised in Nigeria. The Edo State Born has four siblings and a supportive mother that she loves very much. She currently lives in Abuja and she is a graduate of the University of Abuja. She loves cleaning, cooking, travelling and photography.

She describes herself as being “curious, dramatic, ambitious and fun” and admits she loves to be the center of attention. She is also keen to trying out new things and feels this experience will help her face challenges head-on while having fun.