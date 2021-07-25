Meet Male Housemates Of BBNAIJA Season Six

The 2021 edition of one of Africa’s biggest reality TV show Big Brother Nigeria has officially started.

According to the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the show will last for 10 weeks.

This year’s show is titled ‘Shine Ya Eye’ and for the first night, it was only the boys that were revealed while the female housemates will be revealed today as part of the show.

Here are some of the things you need to know about the male housemates of BBNaija season 6

Boma

He is a 34-year-old mixologist who is said to have done some modeling, is also a former footballer.

And he was raised by his single mother and grandmother. Boma has been married before.

Boma suffered an injury during football tryouts, but he is determined to “never, ever, give up” and hold onto his faith.

Okusaga

Okusaga is a 28-year-old, Lagos State-born and also an engineer. Okusaga who said he will “bring the vibe to the house.”

He revealed that the lowest point of his life was when he heard that the mom whom he described as his best friend died.

Yousef

The bi-racial Nigerian is a teacher from Plateau State who plans to bring lots of entertainment to the show.

He said he will like people to call him Yousef.

Pere

Pere was also announced by Ebuka as one of the housemates during the launching on Saturday.

Pere said he’s an actor and planned to “bring spontaneity to the audience on this ‘Shine Ya Eyes’ season”.



White Money



White Money is a businessman who is also into importation of shoes.

White money described himself as an open-minded “jolly good fellow” that likes to catch fun.

The 29-year-old Lagos-based is from Enugu State.



NIYI

Niyi is a former basketball player from Oyo State and he is married with a child

He also said he is a businessman that runs a fantasy game platform and event business in Cape Town, South Africa.

Niyi is likely to be the tallest among other housemates on this season’s six edition of BBNaija as he is 6’6 in height.

Yerins

Yerins is a medical doctor who said “he likes to eat even though it doesn’t show on his body”.

He however described himself as a ‘polymath’ who has an undying love for many creative things.

Jay Paul

The 29-year-old Jay Paul is from Cross River State who described himself as a “social butterfly”.

He is an entertainer and he runs a tourism business. Paul is a singer, dancer as well as an actor.

Emmanuel

Emmanuel is 24, a model from Akwa Ibom State.

He is into pageantry and was a winner of Mr. Africa.

He’s also single and said if there is a possibility he might “mingle.”

Sammie

Sammie is a final-year student, studying Guidance and Counselling at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He is from Kaduna State and plans to enjoy himself during the show.

Cross

The 31 year old Ikechukwu said he loves clubbing, dancing. He also prefers seeing “women fight over him.”

He said he is into yoga and plans to bring drama “that concern boys and girls fight”.