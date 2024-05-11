Meghan Markle Watches As Husband Joins Injured Military Personnel In Volleyball Match In Abuja

578 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

As part of his itineraries in Nigeria, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry on Saturday participated in a sitting volleyball contest featuring the nation’s wounded and injured military personnel in Abuja.

The contest scheduled for Day 2 of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s visit to Nigeria, featured the wounded personnel divided into halves, each led by Prince Harry against and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) during the contest.

Advertisement

The euphoric event that lasted for about 30 minutes witnessed both rival teams joyfully targeting to emerge as the winner of the Game.

The CDS team, however, emerged as the winner.

Speaking to journalists after the event, the CDS expressed his elation over the participation of the injured military personnel in the Invictus Games, noting that the high morale of the men and officers is paramount to the overall success of the military’s operation.

He spoke about the nation’s bid to host the Invictus Games in the future saying, “Nigeria is a sporting Nation and we have done that Internationally. This is just part of what we are doing.

Advertisement

“The Invictus games commenced in 2014; I was wondering why we haven’t been a part of it, but it is never too late, now that we are in we are going to go all the way out.”

The CDS revealed that the nation hopes to host the Invictus game in 2029 and plans were under way to bring that to fruition.

He said the military high command is also building the capacity of the participating personnel to that effect.

The Duke of Sussex is in Nigeria on a three-day visit to engage with the nation’s wounded and injured military personnel, following the invitation of the CDS.

The couple upon arrival in Abuja, the nation’s capital, visited the Lightway Academy on Friday, where they spent time with the students and kicked off an inaugural mental health summit.

Advertisement

The Defence headquarters was their next stop to meet with the CDS in preparation for meeting with the wounded soldiers on Saturday.