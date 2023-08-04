Member Of Ilorin NBA Tampered With Suspect’s Statement- EFCC

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has accused the Ilorin Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association of blackmail and intimidation of its Zonal commander for detaining one of its members who allegedly tampered with the statement of a suspect.

Advertisement

According to EFCC, the NBA in a press statement jointly signed by Aishat Omotayo Temim and Ridwan Musa (acting Chairperson and Publicity Secretary respectively) of the NBA Ilorin, accused the Commission of non- adherence to rule of law.

As a result, the NBA made a call for the transfer of the zonal commander.

EFCC in a rejoinder posted on its official page on Friday, said: “Without prejudice to the right of members of the Bar, and indeed any Nigerian, to ventilate a grievance, the Commission is scandalized that the NBA Ilorin Branch chose a moment when one of its members, Suleiman Toyin Yahaya, was being detained by the Ilorin Command for allegedly tampering with the statement of a suspect under investigation, to launch a media attack against the Command and its leadership.

“This, to all intent and purposes, smacks of blackmail and disguised attempt to intimidate the Ilorin Command of the Commission into unconscionable docility.

“As a branch of the NBA that prides itself as apostle of rule of law and ethical conduct, it is shocking that the Ilorin Branch of the NBA was silent on the alleged criminal act of its member who was being detained with a valid remand order, and has since been released in obedience to a counter order of court.

Advertisement

“It is also worrisome that the NBA finds it convenient to shift the blame for the alleged unprofessional conduct of its members in matters of legal representation for crime suspects, to personnel of the EFCC. Legal representation of suspects is not within the remit of the EFCC,” EFCC said.

It further noted that while the Commission is willing to investigate any allegation of unprofessional conduct against any of its personnel, those making such claims must provide proof.

“It must, however, be emphasized that the Commission, as a creation of law, conducts its activities within the ambit of law and no law has been violated so far by the EFCC in its operations in Ilorin,” it said.