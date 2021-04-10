Membership Registration: APC Yet To Put House In Order As Nat’l Convention Draws Near

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has been unable to settle the ranging confusion over its membership registration and revalidation exercise especially as the party struggles to maintain focus on its forthcoming National Convention.

The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in its 9th meeting at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, on Friday could not get a clear roadmap to the party’s National Convention less than 80 days to the end of its extended term.

The meeting was called to review among other things, the “state of affairs of the party ” which has come under scrutiny of late over the unending party membership registration and failure to set a roadmap to the convention, even aspirants for various party offices embark on frenzied underground campaigns.

Rather than clear the air, the party instead announced that it was setting up an Appeal Panel to address grievances that may arise from the twice elongated ongoing nationwide APC Membership registration and validation exercise.

It also passed a vote of confidence on President Mohammadu Buhari who was also commended for the actions so far taken by the government in the light of rising insecurity in parts of the country.

It also cautioned leaders to guard against comments that will further polarize the country in the face of security challenges

The resolution signed by John James AkpanUdoedehe resolves as follows :

“To commend the President Muhammadu Buhari for the counteractions taken against the spate of insecurity in some parts of the country, and pass a vote of confidence on Mr. President.

“To urge leaders at all levels to show restraint in comments that do not unite the country in the face of insecurity.

“To set up a Registration Appeal Committee to consider complaints or dissatisfaction that may arise from party members on the conduct of the membership registration, revalidation and update exercise and in line with approved templates and guidelines for the exercise.

“In accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines, to adopt the Party’s guidelines, timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of Area Councils Election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

“The Meeting also commended the Chairman of the CECPC, H.E. (Hon.) Mai Mala Buni for his peaceful mien and dexterity, which has endeared high-profile defections to the Party.

“The resolutions are in line with the commitment of the CECPC to implement all decisions of the National Executive Committee (NEC), particularly the important task of ensuring internal democracy, repositioning and rebuilding the party”.