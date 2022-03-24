Men May Now Have Sex Without Fear Of Pregnancy As Contraceptive Pill Found 99% Effective

A team of scientists have developed an oral male contraceptive that was found to be 99% effective in mice without causing side effects.

Until now, there have been only two effective options available which are condoms and vasectomies.

However, vasectomy reversal surgery has been reported to be very expensive.

But with the latest development, men may now be able to have skin-to-skin sex without fear of pregnancy.

Though the contraceptive has yet to be tested on humans, the team of scientists from the University of Minnesota said they hope to start human clinical trials by the second half of the year.

Giving full assurance, the researchers said the contraceptive is considered safe for men as it does not target the male hormone testosterone.

Dr. Abdullah Al Noman, one of the researchers and a graduate student at the Gunda George Laboratory in the university, said: “While women can take several pills or use patches or intrauterine devices, men only have access to single-use condoms which are prone to failure and largely irreversible vasectomies.

“Vasectomies are surgical procedures which can potentially be reversed, but are generally considered a permanent form of male sterilisation. The reversal surgery is expensive and not always successful which shows the need for an effective, long-lasting but reversible contraceptive, similar to the birth control pill for women.

“For decades, scientists have been trying to develop an effective male oral contraceptive, but there are still no approved pills in the market.”