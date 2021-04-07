MEND Leader Dies In Clash, Rivers Community Panics

34 SHARES Share Tweet

Panic has engulfed the Asarama and other communities in the Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State following the reported killing of a leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), Etengo Etengo.

Etengo was allegedly killed alongside his second in command in an attack by suspected cultists.

According to sources in the area, the militant leader died following injuries inflicted on him by his attackers who engaged him in a shootout.

THE WHISTLER learnt Etengo, who was ambushed before his reported killing, had been fingered in alleged cult related killings in the area.

Confirming the killing, a security source in the area said: “They were fighting among themselves and I think Etengo was ambushed and killed alongside his second in command. They are all cultists and they have been killing people.

“His killing has created tension which has spread across communities in Andoni as some residents have fled the mainly coastal area to safer towns nearby for fear of possible reprisals.”

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Rivers State Police Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, when contacted said he was yet to be briefed about the incident.