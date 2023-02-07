Mercedes Benz Donates €1 Million To Victims Of Syria, Turkey Earthquakes

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

German luxury automobile manufacturer, Mercedes Benz, has announced that it will donate one million euros to the Red Cross for persons affected by the massive earthquakes that hit the Turkey-Syria border on Monday.

The company said the money will be used as humanitarian aid to provide essential needs for the victims.

This was announced on the company’s official Twitter page on Tuesday.

“We are donating one million euros to @roteskreuz_de (The German Red Cross) for the people in Turkey and Syria who have been affected by the severe earthquakes. The donation will be used for local humanitarian aid in order to quickly provide the bare essentials,” the tweet read.

Mercedes further expressed sympathy with the disaster victims, adding in a following tweet that they have organized an additional employee donation campaign.

“We also organized an additional employee donation campaign where colleagues can take part in the emergency aid for the disaster areas in an unbureaucratic manner,” the company said.

THE WHISTLER reported that the death toll from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake has now surpassed 5,000 people.

The World Health Organization (WHO) noted that nearly 23 million could be affected by the disaster, adding that they were especially concerned about areas where they’ve not received information from yet.