Messi Inspires Argentina To World Cup Victory Against Mexico

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lionel Messi has rekindled Argentina’s hope in the group stages of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Advertisement

The keenly contested match was separated by two goals at the Lusail Stadium.

A defeat would have sent Argentina out of the tournament in the group stages.

Saudi Arabia lost to Poland who are on top of Group C with five points, but chances in the group are still open.

Mexico could not secure their chances on Matchday 2.

Argentina lost their opener against Saudi Arabia in a stunning 2-1 upset.

Advertisement

But Argentina who have a historical record against Mexico sealed a narrow win courtesy of a 64th-minute strike by Messi.

Another strike by Fernandez after a pass from Messi doubled Argentina’s lead in the 87th minute.

Argentina have never lost a World Cup game against Mexico.

With the win, Lionel Scaloni’s men have widened their chances as a draw will see them through to the knockout stages.

Mexico will scale through if they beat Saudi Arabia and Argentina is beaten by Poland.