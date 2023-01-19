Messi, Ronaldo Shine As PSG Defeat Saudi All-Stars In Novelty Match
The greatest of all-time debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has again gone the way of the Argentine after Paris Saint-Germain’s 4-3 victory over the Saudi All-Star team.
Both Ronaldo and Messi were clinical in the match in which a Saudi business mogul paid $2.6m for a VIP ticket.
The exhibition held at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Thursday saw Messi scoring the opener, while Ronaldo equalised for the Saudi team.
Marquinhos made it 2-1, while Neymar wasted a spot kick5 minutes later.
Ronaldo however doubled the Saudi team’s score. Sergio Ramos made the score 3-2 in the 54th minute.
The lead was short-lived after Jang netted the equaliser.
But Mbappe converted a spot kick in the 60th minute while Ekitike made it 5-3 in favour of PSG.
The match continues the debate which has lasted since 2007 when they clashed with their former clubs Barcelona and Manchester United.
Messi has been seen by a section of fans and pundits as a better player particularly after he lifted the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Ronaldo’s Portugal were knocked out by Morocco in a 1-0 upset.
But the debate was again awakened in the novelty match between PSG and the Saudi All-Star team.
Messi and Ronaldo have the highest number of Ballon d’Or awards of five and seven respectively.