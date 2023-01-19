Messi, Ronaldo Shine As PSG Defeat Saudi All-Stars In Novelty Match

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The greatest of all-time debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has again gone the way of the Argentine after Paris Saint-Germain’s 4-3 victory over the Saudi All-Star team.

Advertisement

Both Ronaldo and Messi were clinical in the match in which a Saudi business mogul paid $2.6m for a VIP ticket.

The exhibition held at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Thursday saw Messi scoring the opener, while Ronaldo equalised for the Saudi team.

Marquinhos made it 2-1, while Neymar wasted a spot kick5 minutes later.

Ronaldo however doubled the Saudi team’s score. Sergio Ramos made the score 3-2 in the 54th minute.

The lead was short-lived after Jang netted the equaliser.

Advertisement

But Mbappe converted a spot kick in the 60th minute while Ekitike made it 5-3 in favour of PSG.

The match continues the debate which has lasted since 2007 when they clashed with their former clubs Barcelona and Manchester United.

Messi has been seen by a section of fans and pundits as a better player particularly after he lifted the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ronaldo’s Portugal were knocked out by Morocco in a 1-0 upset.

But the debate was again awakened in the novelty match between PSG and the Saudi All-Star team.

Advertisement

Messi and Ronaldo have the highest number of Ballon d’Or awards of five and seven respectively.