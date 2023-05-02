Messi Suspended, Fined By PSG Over Unauthorized Saudi Arabia Trip

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Paris Saint Germain has suspended Argentina captain Lionel Messi for two weeks after travelling to Saudi Arabia without the club’s permission this week.

Messi’s suspension followed the French club’s home defeat by Lorient on Sunday, in which the Argentine played the full 90 minutes.

Messi was also slammed an undisclosed fine amount and will not train or play for PSG during the period of his suspension.

Reports say the 35-year-old asked permission to make the journey to carry out commercial work but was refused.

Messi’s two-year contract with PSG expires this summer.

Messi has scored 31 goals and contributed 34 assists in 71 games in all competitions for PSG, and won the Ligue 1 title last season.

He is set to miss matches against Troyes and Ajaccio as PSG, five points clear with five games to go, look to clinch a ninth league title in 11 seasons.