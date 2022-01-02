Messi Tests Positive For Covid-19 Ahead Of French Cup

Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, Lionel Messi and three other Paris Saint-Germain players have tested positive for coronavirus.

Messi Covid-19 case is coming ahead of a French Cup match against Vannes.

The club confirmed on Sunday that the Argentine tested positive while on holiday in his hometown of Rosario.

“He is constantly in contact with our medical service. When he is negative, he will be able to return to France,” PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino announced.

Pochettino added, “We have been living with the virus for almost two years, everyone knows what to do in order not to be infected. But we can still catch it, there are things we cannot control.

“This is the risk with which we live, on a global scale. In football, contact is inevitable, we share the dressing room.

“The risk of contamination is there, but we take all the necessary measures to try to prevent a player from infecting others.”

Messi will miss Monday’s match and PSG’s Ligue 1 match at Lyon next Sunday.

Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala have also contracted the virus and are in quarantine, the club said.

“They are currently respecting isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocols,” PSG said.