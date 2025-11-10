Messi’s Return Fever Grips Barcelona As Star Visits Camp Nou

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Lionel Messi made an emotional return to Barcelona’s iconic stadium on Sunday night in a secret visit to the newly renovated edifice.

Messi, back in Spain ahead of joining up with Argentina, posted photographs on social media inside Camp Nou 24 hours after leading Inter Miami into the next round of the MLS playoffs.

The former PSG star confirmed his visit to the stadium on social media on Monday.

He wrote on Instagram, “Last night, I returned to a place that I miss with all my heart.

“It’s a place where I was immensely happy, where you made me feel like the happiest person in the world a thousand times over.

“I hope that one day I can return, and not just to say goodbye as a player, as I never got to do…”

Advertisement

Barcelona opened the Nou Camp up to 23,000 fans on Friday as they moved a step closer to moving back into their iconic stadium.

The Spanish giants have not played a match there since 2023, moving to the nearby Olympic Stadium, so a £1.3bn refurbishment could take place.

Barcelona President Joan Laporta revealed plans to give Messi a befitting tribute when the stadium is fully completed.

He said, “Of course, I’d love that,” Laporta said during a recent test event at Camp Nou. “It would be a beautiful way to show gratitude and recognition.

“When we reach 100,000 capacity, we’ll be able to hold the tribute he, the club, and everything we achieved together deserve.

Advertisement

“But it probably won’t happen before the end of 2026, since that’s when club elections will take place. I don’t know if I’ll still be president then, but if I am, I’d be very happy to lead Messi’s tribute at the stadium.”

Messi left his boyhood club, Barcelona, in 2021 after winning every available trophy for the club.

He won 35 trophies with FC Barcelona, including 10 La Liga titles, 4 Champions League titles, 7 Copas del Rey, 8 Spanish Super Cups, 3 UEFA Super Cups, and 3 FIFA Club World Cups.

He is the most decorated player in the club’s history.

Fans have taken to social media to savour Messi’s return to the iconic stadium.

Duvan described the visit as an emotional moment for Messi.

Advertisement

He wrote on X: “An emotional moment for him, his fans, and FC Barcelona as a legend returns to his roots, fulfilling his dream of becoming the greatest football player of all time.”

Chris Ukankem predicted that the stadium would be renamed after Messi in the future.

He wrote, X: “In years to come, Camp Nou will be renamed after him. If Madrid can name their stadium after one of their greats, Barca will do so. Moreover, naming it after the greatest player ever, Leo Messi, will be awesome.”

Zuleeyhart described Messi’s visit to the stadium as emotional and powerful.

He wrote, X: “That’s so emotional and powerful. Messi’s connection to Camp Nou runs deep. It’s more than just a stadium; it’s where legends were made and memories etched forever.

“His words feel like a love letter to the place that shaped his legacy. Wouldn’t it be incredible to see him return in some capacity, maybe even as a coach or ambassador someday?”