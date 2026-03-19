‘Met Police Protected My Residence’ — Tinubu Recalls UK Exile

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…Seeks UK Partnership To Tackle Sahel Terrorism

President Bola Tinubu, at a royal banquet held in his honour at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, recalled how the British authorities once placed his residence under Metropolitan Police surveillance after he fled Nigeria’s military junta.

Tinubu, who was among the pro-democracy activists who sought refuge in the United Kingdom during Nigeria’s years of military rule, delivered a speech at the castle as King Charles III hosted him and Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

“Like many Nigerians involved in the pro-democracy struggle, I found safety here, and I recall that my residence was placed under Metropolitan Police surveillance for protection following threats from agents of the junta,” Tinubu told the guests, which included Queen Camilla and Prince William, the Prince of Wales.

“That solidarity remains etched in our collective memory, and it is deeply humbling for me to stand before Your Majesty today as the President of a democratic Nigeria,” he added.

President Tinubu also used the occasion to call on the United Kingdom to deepen its partnership with Nigeria in confronting terrorism across West Africa and the Sahel region.

Advertisement

“Our West African region faces complex terrorism challenges with roots in the Sahel. Nigeria carries an enormous responsibility to help safeguard regional stability. In confronting these threats, partnership with the United Kingdom remains essential,” Tinubu said, adding that he looked forward to meeting Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday (today).

The president further used the platform to commend existing ties between the two countries.

“Within the National Health Service, Nigerian doctors and nurses play an indispensable role in delivering healthcare,” he said.

He noted that Nigerian-trained doctors are among the largest groups of international medical professionals serving the NHS.

He also cited rugby international Maro Itoje, footballers Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze, and boxing champion Anthony Joshua as examples of “the remarkable human connection that links Nigeria and the United Kingdom.”

Advertisement

On the historical and institutional ties between both nations, Tinubu acknowledged Britain’s influence on Nigeria’s legal and governance structures.

He said Nigerian courts draw upon English common law traditions and that parliamentary institutions in Nigeria reflect constitutional practices that evolved in Britain.

“We are a nation of diverse and vibrant people, of young people dreaming big, of entrepreneurs with a global outlook, and of a hopeful people determined to realise their full potential.

“I am confident that the friendship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom will continue to grow,” he added.