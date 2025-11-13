Methodist Church Women Condemn ‘Barbaric’ Murder Of Youth Leader, Seek Justice

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Methodist Church Women Fellowship of Nigeria has described the reported rape and murder of Success Anosike, a youth leader of the church in Rivers State, as a “malevolent and barbaric” act, demanding a thorough investigation and justice for the victim.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the fellowship’s National President, Deac. Maria Aba, and National General Secretary, Dr. Bridget Iroabuke, said the killing had left the entire church in grief and called on security agencies to ensure that those responsible were brought to book.

“With great pains in our hearts, Methodist Church Nigeria National Women’s Fellowship condemns in its totality, the malevolent and barbaric act of gruesome murder after rape of our dear daughter, Miss Success Ugochi Anosike, on Monday, November 3, 2025,” the statement read.

“Success Ugochi Anosike was a decent Methodist Christian girl with emblematic and tremendous testimonies of her services and commitment to God, the Church, and humanity. She was the General Secretary of her Circuit Youth Council, a lead vocalist in her Church Gospel Band and many more.

“We mourn our dear young and beautiful daughter. God will raise voices for you, and justice would be served accordingly,” it added.

The women’s fellowship urged the Rivers State Government, Federal Government, and relevant agencies including NAPTIP, DSS, FIDA, Women Safe House Sustenance Initiative, WARIF, and other gender-based rights advocates to ensure justice was served.

They also called on human rights activists and advocates to “rise up to duty” by ensuring accountability for the crime, which occurred at Anosike’s residence in Oyigbo, Rivers State, on the night of November 3.

THE WHISTLER reports that their statement followed a similar demand by the Methodist Church Nigeria National Youth Fellowship, which earlier condemned the killing and called for urgent action.

The youth fellowship, in a statement signed by its National President, Amb. Micheal Ezeh, and National Secretary, Amb. Emmanuel Anyalewechi, described Anosike’s death as a “wound that pierces the heart of the fellowship and the nation.”

It also urged the Nigeria Police Force and relevant authorities to conduct a transparent and speedy investigation, adding that a Justice Committee had been set up to monitor the case until justice was achieved.