Metuh, Anyim Visit Tinubu In Aso Rock

Two recently high profile members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Olisa Metuh and Pius Anyim are currently meeting President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock villa in what may have sent shock waves across the PDP circles.

Tinubu is of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Metuh had announced he was quitting politics before the general elections.

Being from the Southeast geopolitical zone, he was expected to support the call for PDP to zone its presidential ticket to the zone.

As a former mouthpiece of the party, he used his influence to draw the party’s attention to the need to honour the popular call for power shift to the south also spearheaded by Southern and Middle Belt Forum.

He soon announced that he had left politics before the PDP did its presidential primary election, and before Peter Obi, who was the party’s presidential running mate in 2019, left for the Labour Party.

Obi picked the Labour Party presidential ticket, eliciting calls for support by all politicians from the Southeast.

When confronted after his decision to quit politics, Metuh had told THE WHISTLER that, “I want to rest. I’m just leaving. I don’t want to speak now.”

Anyim on the other hand was suspended after accusation of anti-party for allegedly supporting the governorship candidate of the APC in Ebonyi State.

He was senate president on the platform of the PDP and later secretary to the government of the federation.

Anyim who has found a new political bedmate in the person of the Chief Whip of the Senate and former governor of his state of Ebonyi, Dave Umahi, may be free, alongside Metuh, to join the APC according to several reports.

Both men are currently meeting with the president behind closed doors at a time there are reports that many influential politicians may make their way into the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.