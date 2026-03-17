Michael Jordan Wins First Best Actor Oscar For ‘Sinners’

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American actor Michael B. Jordan has won his first Best Actor award at the Academy Awards for his acclaimed performance in Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler.

The victory marks a major milestone in Jordan’s career, further solidifying his status as one of Hollywood’s leading actors.

During his acceptance speech, Jordan expressed gratitude to his family, colleagues, and the Black actors who paved the way for the new generation of performers.

“I feel it. I know you guys want me to do well. And I want to do that because you guys bet on me. So thank you for keeping, for keeping betting on me. And I’m going to keep stepping up. And I’m going to keep being the best version of myself I could be,” he said.

“You guys made this movie what it is. I’m going to keep stepping up and being the best version of myself I can be,” Jordan promised in closing.

The actor dedicated the award to his parents, partner Haley, and the Sinners cast, including Miles, Delroy, Jamie, Lili, and Omar. He also acknowledged Warner BrothersWarner Brothers and Coogler for supporting the project.

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Jordan paid tribute to iconic trailblazers such as Sidney PoitierSidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, and Halle BerryHalle Berry, saying: “To be amongst those giants, amongst those greats, amongst my ancestors, thank you.”

Sinners, a horror film set in 1932 Mississippi, tells the story of twin brothers confronting supernatural vampires in their hometown, earning acclaim for its gripping storytelling and strong performances.