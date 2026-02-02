Middle Belt Forum Raises Alarm Over 15 Women Abducted In Borno

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Middle Belt Forum has raised the alarm over the continued captivity of 15 married women abducted by Boko Haram terrorists in Southern Borno State, expressing concern over what it described as disturbing silence by government and the media on the incident.

The group also criticised the Kaduna State Government and security agencies over the lack of updates on 166 worshippers abducted from three churches in Kurmin Wali village, Kajuru Local Government Area of Southern Kaduna, about 15 days ago.

In a press statement issued in Kaduna on Monday and signed by its President, Dr Pogu Bitrus, the MBF said the 15 women were abducted on December 18, 2025, from Kilakasa village in Dille District, Uba Emirate, Uba/Askira Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to the forum, the victims were kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents while fishing by a nearby river in their community.

“The women, who are all Christians of the Marghi ethnic group, are aged between 30 and 40 years and are mothers, caregivers and pillars of their families,” the statement said.

The MBF disclosed that all the abducted women have children, adding that at least one of them has six young children who have been left without maternal care since the abduction.

It stated that although the incident was promptly reported to the police and families made partial ransom efforts, communication with the abductors had suddenly stopped, with no rescue operation initiated as of the time of the statement.

“The complete silence by the Nigerian media on such a grave crime is curious and deeply troubling. Each day without information deepens the anguish of families and reinforces fear in Middle Belt communities in Borno State,” the forum said.

While commending the military for the swift rescue of 12 girls abducted from a communal farm in Mussa District, Askira Emirate, the MBF urged security agencies to demonstrate the same urgency in rescuing the 15 women still in captivity.

The group also lamented the absence of official updates on the abduction of 166 Adara worshippers in Kajuru, accusing the Kaduna State Government and the state police command of insensitivity.

“The initial denial of the abduction and the subsequent silence are heartlessly insensitive to the victims’ families and a public that deserves transparency,” Bitrus said.

The MBF further condemned a recent attack on Agwara town in Niger State, where bandits reportedly overran security operatives, set a divisional police station ablaze, attacked a church and abducted at least five residents.

It said the attack had left the community traumatised and highlighted a growing pattern of violence targeting worship centres, schools, police formations and civilian settlements across the Middle Belt.

The forum noted that kidnapping and violent attacks had continued unabated in parts of Southern Kaduna, particularly in Kauru, Kachia, Lere, Chikun and Kagarko local government areas.

According to the group, the persistence of the attacks underscores deep-rooted security failures and the absence of a properly trained and funded civilian security support structure in Kaduna State.

It also expressed disappointment that the much-publicised “Kaduna Peace Model” had coincided with increased kidnappings and displacement of communities.

“The targeted violence against Christian-majority ethnic nationalities of the Middle Belt lends credence to the globally acknowledged Christian genocide in Nigeria,” the statement added.

The MBF demanded immediate and transparent updates on all abducted persons, swift and coordinated rescue operations, and protection strategies that uphold citizens’ constitutional rights to life and security. ENDS.