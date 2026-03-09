Middle-East Crisis: Dangote Refinery Raises Petrol Price To N1,175/Litre

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigerians may face higher prices for goods and services after the latest adjustment by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery increased the gantry price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, to N1,175 per litre.

The adjustment marks the third upward revision within a week and is likely to push retail fuel prices higher nationwide.

The increase represents a jump of N180, or about 18.1 per cent, within just three days. In addition to petrol, the refinery also reviewed the gantry price of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), commonly known as diesel, to N1,620 per litre.

Oil prices surged in early Asian trading on Monday, breaking above $100 per barrel for the first time in nearly four years as the Iran conflict escalated and Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei was chosen as supreme leader.

At the time of writing, WTI crude was trading at $108.66, up $17.76 or 19.54 per cent, while Brent crude was at $108.69, up $16.00 or 17.26 per cent.

The rally follows a dramatic escalation in the conflict between Iran, the United States, and Israel over the weekend, with attacks on energy infrastructure and military targets across the region heightening fears that oil flows from the Middle East could be disrupted for weeks.

Israel struck major fuel storage facilities near Tehran, while Iran continued launching drone and missile attacks across the region.

A drone strike damaged a desalination plant in Bahrain, a missile barrage injured five people in central Israel, and a seventh U.S. service member died following an Iranian counterattack in Saudi Arabia.

Beyond oil prices, financial markets also suffered, with S&P 500 futures down and Nasdaq-100 futures both falling by close to 1.6 per cent as investors reacted to the surge in energy prices and geopolitical risk.

Fears of prolonged supply disruptions, including potential attacks on regional energy infrastructure and tanker traffic, are now being priced in to markets.

Energy traders are closely watching whether the conflict will affect production or exports from major Gulf producers.

The surge in crude prices has also strengthened the U.S. dollar and raised fears of an energy-driven inflation shock, particularly for major oil-importing economies.

