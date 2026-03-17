Middle East Crisis Sparks Jitters In Nigeria’s Eurobond Market

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…Experts Warn Of Potential Investor Sell-Offs

…Yields Rise To 7.43% As Global Risk Appetite Weakens

Financial market analysts have warned that escalating geopolitical tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran could trigger sell-offs in Nigeria’s Eurobond market, as international investors reassess exposure to emerging economies.

Nigeria’s Eurobonds are dollar-denominated sovereign bonds issued in international markets, and they form a key part of the country’s external financing strategy.

Experts say heightened global uncertainty often drives investors away from riskier assets such as emerging market sovereign debt and toward safe-haven instruments like U.S.

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Treasury securities or gold, potentially raising borrowing costs for countries like Nigeria.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with THE WHISTLER, the Managing Director of Arthur Stevens Asset Management Limited and former President of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, Tunde Amolegbe, said geopolitical conflicts historically weaken investor appetite for emerging market debt.

“In the Eurobond market, you are likely to witness significant sell-offs on the back of heightened global risk levels resulting from the war,” he said.

According to Amolegbe, during periods of geopolitical uncertainty, global investors typically rebalance portfolios by reducing exposure to emerging markets and moving funds into safer instruments.

“This is a natural risk-management response,” he added, noting that the current Middle East crisis has triggered such sentiment shifts across multiple emerging economies.

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Commenting on the potential impact for Nigeria, the Group Managing Director of Crane Securities Limited, Mike Eze, said the effect may remain moderate in the near term.

He noted that recent hostilities involving the United States, Israel, and Iran have not significantly disrupted equity markets across many emerging economies, suggesting that Nigeria’s Eurobond market could initially withstand the shock.

Eze added that Nigeria’s strong external reserves, currently above $38 billion, and relatively stable fiscal buffers could cushion the impact of sudden capital outflows.

“Investors typically assess a country’s foreign reserves and sovereign wealth holdings before taking positions in international debt and equities,” he explained, adding that these indicators give confidence about a country’s capacity to meet financial obligations.

Market data already indicates growing caution. Analysts at Broadstreet reported that the average yield on Nigerian sovereign Eurobonds rose by 26 basis points to 7.43 per cent at the start of the week, compared with 7.17 per cent last month.

Rising yields indicate weaker demand and higher perceived risk, as investors demand more return for holding Nigerian debt amid heightened global uncertainty.

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Analysts also noted that oil-linked African issuers, including Nigeria, face pressure in international debt markets as investor sentiment shifts.

The pressure is compounded by a recent retreat in crude oil prices after an earlier rally, which can weigh on the ability of oil-dependent economies to service foreign debt.

While geopolitical crises often amplify volatility in global markets, analysts say countries with strong foreign reserves, sound fiscal management, and credible debt strategies are better positioned to withstand sudden capital outflows.

However, sustained geopolitical instability could lead to more pronounced sell-offs, potentially increasing borrowing costs for Nigeria and other emerging market economies.

“Global investors are currently watching the Middle East very closely,” Amolegbe said. “Any further escalation could trigger portfolio adjustments that directly affect Nigeria’s Eurobonds.”

The situation highlights how global geopolitical risks and local financial stability are closely intertwined, emphasizing the importance of prudent debt management, reserve accumulation, and investor confidence for emerging markets like Nigeria.

ENDS