Midnight Attack Near Maiduguri Airport Repelled Amid Fresh Borno Violence

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Security operatives comprising the army, air force, police, and local vigilantes repelled a midnight terror attack on Ajilari, a suburb of Maiduguri in Borno State, located near a Nigerian Air Force base and close to the city’s international airport.

Residents said the attack began around 12:30 a.m. on Monday when suspected insurgents attempted to infiltrate the community. Security personnel responded swiftly, engaging the attackers and preventing them from advancing into the area.

Ajilari has repeatedly suffered attacks linked to insurgent groups operating in the North-East. Previous bomb attacks targeting the garrison area in 2014, 2015, and 2021 killed at least 89 people, highlighting the community’s vulnerability due to its proximity to key military facilities.

The attempted assault on Ajilari occurred alongside other coordinated attacks reported in Baga and Bururai. According to reports from those areas, insurgents killed several civilians and security personnel during the incidents.

The spokesperson for the Borno State Police Command, Nahum Daso, confirmed the attempted attack in a post on X.

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“Following reports of an attack by suspected BH/ ISWAP terrorists around Ajilari Cross – Kofa area of Maiduguri. Joint Security operatives have been mobilised to the scene and efforts are ongoing to assess the situation and restore normalcy.

“In another separate incident, at about 0100HRS, Joint security operatives thwarted a suspected terrorist attack in Damboa LGA. Normalcy has been restored, more details are underway.

“Joint Security Operatives Thwart Suspected Terrorist Attack in Maiduguri. Normalcy restored.

“Members of the public are advised to remain calm, avoid the affected area, and cooperate with security agencies as further updates will be communicated in due course.”

Although no group has officially claimed responsibility for the Ajilari attack, intelligence reports and recent patterns of violence point to activities of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

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The group has intensified operations in recent months, launching attacks on more than six military camps within the first quarter of 2026. Those assaults reportedly led to the deaths of several senior officers and soldiers.

Meanwhile, separate attacks attributed to Boko Haram and ISWAP in Ngoshe resulted in numerous fatalities and the abduction of more than 100 residents. Despite a recent military operation that led to the recapture of the village, the abducted victims remain in captivity.

The renewed wave of attacks across parts of Borno State has drawn the attention of the federal government. In response to the escalating security situation, the Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, summoned service chiefs and directed them to take decisive action against the growing insurgent threat.