Midwestern Oil & Gas Appoints Olaniyan As First Female CEO

Midwestern Oil & Gas Company Limited has announced the appointment of Engr. (Mrs.) Elozino Olaniyan as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective December 1, 2025.

Her appointment is the first female to lead the indigenous exploration and production company.

Olaniyan, an accomplished energy executive with more than three decades of experience, joins Midwestern from Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, where she served as General Manager, Safety and Environment.

She is widely recognised for her contributions to operational excellence, environmental stewardship and strategic leadership across Nigeria’s upstream sector.

The leadership transition comes as Midwestern undertakes reforms aimed at entrenching governance discipline, improving executive capacity, and enhancing long-term value creation.

According to the company, in recent months, the company has reconstituted its Board of Directors, introducing a stronger contingent of Independent Non-Executive Directors to improve oversight and accountability.

It has also strengthened its executive team with new industry professionals to drive innovation, operational efficiency and sustainable growth.

The company noted that the governance and leadership reforms are aligned with its broader mandate of expanding local content contributions, deepening talent development and advancing national energy priorities.

Expressing her appreciation for the appointment, Olaniyan said she looks forward to steering Midwestern through its next growth phase.

“Our focus will be on operational discipline, transparency and sustainable growth that benefits all stakeholders,” she stated.

“With our strengthened leadership team, we are well positioned to deliver long-term value and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s energy future.”

Chairman of the Board, Engr. Emeka Okwuosa, described her appointment as a defining moment for the company.

He noted that Olaniyan embodies the new generation of Nigerian energy leadership, technically grounded, strategically focused and committed to sustainability.

He expressed the Board’s confidence in her ability to lead the company under its enhanced governance framework.