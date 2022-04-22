Mike Tyson Filmed Punching Face Of Airline Passenger Who Threw Water Bottle At Him

Mike Tyson was filmed repeatedly punching a fellow passenger on an airplane at San Francisco International Airport.

An eye witness said the passenger was excited when he discovered that he was sitting behind Tyson.

According to the report, the passenger secured a selfie with the retired boxer and continued talking to Tyson which got the boxer annoyed.

TMZ reported that the man was “extremely intoxicated and wouldn’t stop provoking the boxer in his seat.”

The footage of the incident seen by THE WHISTLER showed Tyson punching the man in the face multiple times after being provoked.

Tyson’s spokesperson confirmed to ESPN that, “Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat.”

San Francisco Police told ESPN that “officers were dispatched to a physical altercation on board an airplane.”

According to the report, the Police confirmed that one of the two people sustained injuries, however they “provided minimal details of the incident and refused to cooperate further with the police investigation.”