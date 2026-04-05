Military, Citizens Must Unite To Defeat Terror — CDS

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The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Olufemi Oluyede, has honoured fallen personnel of the Armed Forces while urging unity, vigilance, and national cooperation as Christians across Nigeria mark Easter.

In a message shared on the Defence Headquarters’ X platform on Sunday, Oluyede emphasised the spiritual and moral significance of Easter, linking its core values to the responsibilities and ethos of military service.

He explained that the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ represent enduring lessons in leadership, sacrifice, and commitment to a greater cause, stressing their relevance to military duty and national service.

“Easter is a sacred season that symbolises sacrifice, courage, hope, and the triumph of good over evil—values that resonate deeply with the calling and responsibilities of the military profession,” Oluyede said.

“The ultimate sacrifice demonstrated through the death and resurrection of Christ reminds us that true leadership and service are founded on selflessness, courage, and unwavering commitment to a greater cause.

“These virtues are reflected daily in the gallant efforts of our officers and men who continue to make immense sacrifices in defence of our nation’s sovereignty and the safety of our citizens,” he added.

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The CDS paid tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty, acknowledging their enduring place in the nation’s history and the significance of their sacrifice.

Oluyede also recognised injured personnel and troops currently deployed across various operational theatres, highlighting their resilience and commitment to national security despite ongoing challenges.

“We pay profound tribute to our fallen heroes who paid the supreme price in the line of duty. Their bravery and patriotism remain etched in the history of our nation, and their sacrifice will never be forgotten,” he said.

“We also honour the wounded warriors and all personnel currently deployed across various theatres of operations, whose resilience and dedication continue to inspire the nation,” he noted.

The CDS urged members of the Armed Forces to maintain unity, alertness, and professionalism in carrying out their constitutional responsibilities, particularly amid persistent security threats.

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“I therefore call on all personnel of the Armed Forces to remain united, vigilant, and steadfast in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities,” he urged.

He stressed that addressing Nigeria’s security challenges requires sustained collaboration among the military, other security agencies, and local communities, underscoring the importance of collective responsibility.

“Our collective resolve, professionalism, and cooperation with other security agencies and communities remain vital to overcoming the security challenges confronting our nation,” he said.

Oluyede further acknowledged the role of military families, particularly those whose relatives remain on active deployment during the Easter period, noting their sacrifices and continued support for personnel.

“To the families of our personnel, particularly those whose loved ones are deployed during this festive period, I express my sincere appreciation for your patience, sacrifice, and unwavering support,” he said.

He called on Nigerians to actively support national security efforts, advocating a whole-of-society approach to combating terrorism and other threats.

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“I also call on all Nigerians to wholeheartedly embrace and take ownership of the fight against terrorism in line with a whole-of-society approach that will lead us to success.

“Together, with courage and faith, we shall continue to defend our nation and uphold the peace, security, and stability of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he added.