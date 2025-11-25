Military Cripples Drug Supply Line Fueling Kogi Bandit Gangs

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Troops of the Nigerian Army’s 12 Brigade on Monday intercepted 108.8kg of cannabis. They arrested a major courier during a stop-and-search operation on the Kabba–Obajana highway, disrupting what security officials describe as a key trafficking route into Kogi State.

The Brigade’s spokesperson, Lt. Hassan Abdullahi, announced the development in a statement issued on Tuesday in Lokoja.

“The troops of 12 Brigade Nigerian Army have made a significant breakthrough in the fight against banditry and drug trafficking in Kogi, intercepting a major consignment of Cannabis Sativa worth a substantial amount, from Ekiti State to Obajana.

“The operation occurred on Monday when troops deployed to the Agbede Response Area conducted a routine stop-and-search on a Toyota Camry with registration number DKA 158AU.

“The vehicle, driven by the suspect, was also found with a branded police hat and belt displayed on the dashboard, raising further suspicion.

“A thorough search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 10 sacks of Cannabis Sativa weighing 108.8kg, concealed in the car.”

Abdullahi said Preliminary findings suggest that large-scale drug movement of this nature not only supports criminal networks financially but also “fuels the chain of activities that often escalate into banditry within the state and surrounding regions.”

According to him, the suspect and the recovered cannabis were handed to the Kogi Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and prosecution procedures.

Abdullahi also reaffirmed the military’s commitment to reinforcing national efforts against drug trafficking and dismantling the economic structures that empower banditry.

He further emphasized on the Brigade’s readiness to support measures that strengthen public safety in Kogi and neighbouring states.