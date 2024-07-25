Military Denies Oil Thieves Over N793m, Kills 106 Terrorists, Arrests 164 Criminals

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian military has intensified the war against crude oil theft in the past week by arresting 32 perpetrators of oil theft in the nation’s oil-producing region, denying oil thieves an estimated sum of N793,536,000.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba while addressing the press on Thursday said that the troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 20 dugout pits, 24 boats and 34 storage tanks.

Advertisement

Other items recovered include 56 cooking ovens, two speedboats, 14 pumping machines, 18 drums, 22 vehicles, four motorcycles and 36 illegal refining sites.

The troops recovered 802,200 litres of stolen crude oil, 121,900 litres of illegally refined AGO and 450 litres of DPK.

In battling the perpetrators of crude oil theft, Buba said that the military has established a unified command structure for security operating in the region.

It said that it is examining other areas such as transparency of IOCs, credible metering of oil wells and the tracking of point of loading to the destination of the crude oil.

Advertisement

He said, “We are also galvanising the support of host communities as well as stakeholders in the oil sector. Troops are also reinforcing surveillance efforts on vessels, terminals and oil infrastructures to include jackets that house well heads.

Buba noted that the troops are monitoring to ensure that culprits are prosecuted by the relevant agencies. “It is believed that with these measures emplaced, there would be a significant boost in crude oil output for the nation,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Buba noted that there are ongoing military operations targeting the centre of gravity of terrorists and their cohorts across the country.

Buba stated that the operations are going in an upward trajectory, targeting terrorist leaders, commanders, foot soldiers as well as their collaborators.

With no fewer than 106 terrorists killed, 164 criminals arrested and 103 kidnapped hostages released, the military said that its troops are not resting on their oars, but are persistent in exerting significant military pressure to defeat terrorists and their cohorts across the nation’s region.

Advertisement

Consequently, Buba said the troops recovered 125 assorted weapons and 1,522 assorted ammunitions including 41 AK47 rifles, one PKT gun, 24 locally fabricated guns, 28 Dane guns, one pump action gun, 755 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 623 rounds of 7.62mm NATO.

Others include 102 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm, 63 live cartridges, 247 empty cases of 7.62mm ammo, 22 AK47 magazines, one baofeng radio, 22 vehicles, 31 motorcycles, 2 bicycles, 10 mobile phones and the sum of N2,956,000.00 only amongst other items.