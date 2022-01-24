Military Detains President Of Burkina Faso After Coup D’etat

World News
By Wondrous Nnaemeka

The president of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kabore, has been arrested in a military coup staged by a number of soldiers.

On Monday, it was reported that soldiers came out in droves from several barracks, to carry out the plot.

Soldiers refused to reveal where the president is detained but told The Associated Press he was “in a safe place”.

Heavy shootings occured near Kabore’s house in the capital, Ouagadougou.

This development comes one year after a similar coup toppled the government of Mali.

