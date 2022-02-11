Military Helicopters Avert Another Attack On NDA, Kill Over 20 Terrorists

No fewer than 20 members of suspected terrorists have been reported dead, following a tip-off on their movement around the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) base in Kaduna State.

The criminals were sighted heading towards the Academy on Thursday when they were reportedly disrupted by two Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter gunships.

The Air Troops of Operation Thunder Strike engaged the terrorists who were said to have been riding on over 50 motorcycles, and aborted their operation.

The assailant had taken off from Damari village in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area without knowing that they were heading for their waterloo.

Sources told PR Nigeria that the terrorists started fleeing into the fringes of the forest when the troops fired at them.

They told the medium that most of the miscreants “are surviving bandits seen to be scampering for safety from the superior air presence”.

The sources said by Friday, and as a custom, “feedback received on after the operation from both the ground forces and local sources, revealed that the bandits were effectively disoriented and suffered a loss of about 20 bandits.

“Also, their plans of harassing and shaming the Nigerian Defence Academy and the Government of the day was effectively thwarted.”

Recall that in June 2021, terrorists had invaded the military academic institution during which a Nigerian Army Captain was abducted, and two soldiers killed.

