Military Jet Bombed ‘Six Children Into Pieces’ — Niger State Community Claims

A fighter jet belonging to the Nigerian Air Force has reportedly killed six children and destroyed numerous houses in Kurebe, Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The spokesperson of the Coalition of Shiroro Associations (COSA), Salis Sabo, told newsmen on Thursday that the strikes occurred on the 13th of April.

According to him, “Six children were bombed to pieces by explosion from fighter jet belonging to Nigerian Air Force in Kurebe, Shiroro Local Government of Niger State. The incident happened on Wednesday the 13th of April, 2020, in the morning when the children were coming back to fetch water from a motorized borehole within Kurebe community,” the statement said.

“A man who lost two of his daughters and two granddaughters in the incident said; there was no single bandit within the village at the time the aircraft bombarded the innocent children. He added that the terrorists camps are well known. He said the terrorists around the community are of two groups, with two different camps. One links up with the community through Unguwan Zomo, the other through Kwantan Yashi area. Therefore, they do not understand why fighter jet would be targeting the community where civilians live.

“The person whose house was destroyed narrated their ordeal. He maintained that they are living a life of denial, they are at the mercy of the terrorists as the terrorists come into the community at will, loot their property, raped their daughters, wives and even their mothers. They forced then to live in the village as anyone who attempts to leave will incur the wrath of the terrorists. He added that there was no presence of any security personnel in the area.

“The two other children who lost their lives in the incidents have for long lost their parents. One of them is a daughter to late Malam Isah Kurebe and the other is a daughter to late Malam Adamu Kurebe, who was killed by the terrorists two years ago. The innocent child he left over, has now been taken away by similar fate. This is the second time this type of incident is happening.

“While we continue to vent, spleen, raise dust and even bring down the roof when occasion calls for that, to get the Government do what it has sworn to do. However, the continued pampering of these nefarious vermin who inflict terror straight from gutter will leave us with so much to be inferred.”

In recent times, civilian settlements have reported casualties from military operations targeting terrorists and bandits.

An offensive aerial bombardment of the NAF Alpha jet carried out in June 2021 around Genu town in Niger State resulted in the killing of some wedding guests.