Military Moves Against Protest, Warns: ‘We Won’t Allow Nigeria Spiral Out Of Control’

With the polity heating up ahead of the planned protest in August, the Nigerian military has said it won’t fold its hands and allow the country to spiral out of control to aggrieved politicians and sovereign agents interfering to take advantage of the frustration of Nigerians.

Nigeria is experiencing economic hardship, inflation, and widespread hunger, partly because of the government’s poor policies.

As the protest draws closer, organisers have continued to insist on going ahead. At the same time, the government has pleaded for more time to correct certain policies and intervene to alleviate the suffering of the people.

Following the insistence to go ahead with the protest, the military high command while addressing the press on Thursday, has warned that the planned protest by what it called clandestine individuals and groups is a shadow of the happenings in Kenya, which has snowballed into violence with nearly 50 deaths and over 400 injured persons since the protest broke out on June 18 according to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights.

The briefing, moderated by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba said, “Given the situation, there are already indicators that unscrupulous elements are bent on hijacking the planned protest for violent purposes.

“For instance, there are signs of status-related violence such that persons with things as basic as a smartphone and car are targets.

“This does not leave out those who own a house, shop, or even use air conditioners in their houses. Other targets include; places of worship, businesses, markets, persons of other ethnic groups and members of opposing political parties among others.

“Based on the foregoing, the level of violence envisaged is best described as a state of anarchy. It is for this reason the armed forces will not watch and allow the nation to spiral out of control to such low levels.

“Basically, the military has been exposed to wars and has witnessed situations of anarchy in countries ravaged by war, particularly during ECOMOG or during peacekeeping operations. It is for this reason that troops will act dutifully to forestall such ugly occurrences from happening in our nation.”

The military explained that “there are essentially several factors to be thoroughly examined” concerning the looming nationwide protest, pointing out it necessary to determine “whether or not the planned strike is motivated by opposition politics, independent parties, sovereign interference, terrorist groups or any number of organisations that have fed on the frustrations of Nigerians to create the situation.”

The military, therefore noted that the “timing and atmosphere of hardship in the country makes the planned protest different from others in the past”, urging Nigerians to “quench the fires of violence rather than ignite them.”

Buba added, “It is time to let cool heads prevail in order for the government to further remedy the situation and make our nation flourish again.”