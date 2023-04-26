Military Officer Feared Dead As Armed Men Kill 15 In Benue Community

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

An operative of the Nigerian Military is feared dead after suspected armed herdsmen invaded Opaha Community in Edikwu Ward 2 of Apa Local Government Area of Benue State.

Advertisement

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening and led to the death of at least 15 people. Many are reportedly missing.

The Benue State Commissioner of Finance, David Olofusay, who is also a native of the community confirmed the incident.

He said, “Yes, they just went to my community and killed people unprovoked, over 15 people were killed including the commander of OPWS in that area”.

The fresh attack comes a few days after armed men murdered a Labour Party Chieftain, Nathaniel Ochoche, in the same LGA.

Also, over the weekend suspected herdsmen invaded Igbobi community in the same Apa LGA, leaving five people killed. Scores of residents were also displaced and are currently taking refuge in Ugbokpo.