Military Pension Board Refutes ‘Outrageous’ Media Reports Of Missing N2.5bn

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The Military Pensions Board (MPB) has refuted allegation that N2.5 billion is missing from the military pension fund.

Some online news and social media outlets had reported that the funds were misappropriated in connivance with “top military chiefs.”

The refutal was contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the Board, Flt. Lt. Olayinka Lawal, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He described the publications as “outrageous and spurious.”

Lawal urged pensioners and all Nigerians to disregard “the deliberate falsehood” being peddled by the online and social media outlets.

He noted that the military pensions administration was in safe hands.

“The board has no link with the names published in the false publication. There are no records of the names listed in the publication at the Military Pensions Board.

“The MPB has chosen to set the records straight and defend itself in the court of public opinion.

“Nigerians are encouraged to find out from qualified military pensioners across the country on the promptness of the payment of their entitlements.

“As at today, MPB does not owe any pensioner monthly pensions and will continue to work assiduously to ensure that the standards are maintained,” he said.

The PRO also assured the retirees that the board would remain devoted to sustain the prompt payment of all entitlements of military retirees or their next-of-kins in a transparent and accountable manner.

Lawal therefore assured the public that MPB would uphold the principles of fairness and service to humanity in the discharge of its mandate.