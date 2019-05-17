Minimum Wage: NYSC Allowance Rises To N30,000

Advertisement

The Federal Government has finally increased the monthly allowance of corps members to 30,000, the Finance Minister, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed has said.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday in Abuja, the minister added that the total sum of N649.434 billion was verified by the ministry as the outstanding balance to be refunded to the state governments.”

Recall that Lagos state coordinator, Mohammed Momoh had assured corps members who “fall within that said period and is qualified” for the increment in allowance would begin to receive the new payment of N30, 000 as soon as the circular is released.

Zainab added that the Federal Government is still working out modalities before the implementation of the new allowance for corps members.

She said, “The other aspect that should be clear is that there is an increase for the NYSC as well because NYSC, by its Act, is designed that they earn the minimum wage.

“So, NYSC allowance also has to increase to N30, 000. So, I cannot give you projections right now because the negotiations are not yet concluded.”