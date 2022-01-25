Minimum Wage: Your Strike Threat ‘Very Unnecessary,’ Kogi Govt Tells NLC



The Kogi Government has appealed to civil servants in the state to exercise patience over the implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage.

Mrs Hannah Onyinoyi-Odiyo, the state’s Head of Service (HOS), who made the appealed in a statement, described workers’ threat to go on strike as “very unnecessary” and “uncalled for”.

The State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had on Monday threatened to go on strike and gave the government two weeks ultimatum to implement the minimum wage.

Comrade Onuh Edoka, NLC State Chairman, at a press briefing said, “all affiliates of the NLC in the state had given their commitments to fully mobilise their members for the industrial actions in protest over the non-implementation of the minimum wage.”

But the Head of service explained that the Minimum Wage Committee set up by the State Government on the issue was not stalled as alleged.

Onyinoyi-Odiyo said, “the Committee had concluded its assignment before the end of year 2021 and its report was submitted to His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, this year.”

“The report is currently receiving Government attention and the Leadership of the Organized Labour in the State is aware of this development.

“As such, a warning letter for an impending strike is uncalled for at this point.

“I hereby reiterate that the welfare of workers remains a priority to the Government,” she affirmed.

According to her, “I plead that the truth should be told at all times so as to maintain the harmonious relationship between the Organized Labour and the State Government.”

The HOS advised, “a little more patience is what is needed so that the efforts that had been put into the negotiation process by both parties so far will not be jeopardized.”