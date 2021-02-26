Minister Defends Military Tactics Against Boko Haram

30 SHARES Share Tweet

The Minister of Defence, Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd), has said the Nigerian military was adopting international best practices to reduce collateral damages in the fight against terrorism

According to Magashi, the armed forces were leveraging low kinetic modus operandi in the theatres of combats, which is in compliance with the military’s rules of engagements.

He stated this in a statement signed by the Special Assistant to the Minister on Media and Publicity, Mohammad Abdulkadri, on Friday.

Abdulkadri said General Magashi spoke when the Commander US Africa Command, General Stephen Townsend and his team paid a courtesy call on him at the Ministry of Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

His words: “the Nigerian Military is adopting international best practices to reduce collateral damages in the fight against terrorism For instance, the Fighting Forces are leveraging on low kinetic modus operandi in the theatres of combats, which i feel is in compliance with the Rules of Engagements”.

On aviation sector, the minister stressed that a full-fledged Nigerian Army aviation is a critical component in the counter- terrorism and counter- insurgency campaigns in the country.

He said Nigeria would appreciate the US intervention to fully establish the Aviation Unit of the Nigerian Army as a force multiplier in the on-going fight against ISWAP/terrorists in the country.

Magashi, on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, thanked the United States Government for its technical and manpower training toward enhancing the nation’s capacity and capabilities to end the insecurity bedevilling the country.

While recalling specific instances of US strategic supports to the Nigerian military, the minister mentioned the progress recorded in the supply of Super Tulcano aircraft, Thunder Boat for Maritime Operations and logistics to the Multinational Joint Task Force, MNJTF, for enhanced combat efficiency and effectiveness.

In his remarks, General Townsend lauded the leading role Nigeria was playing in Africa Sub regional security matters and assured the government of support at all times.

He also commiserated with Nigeria over the aircraft mishap that claimed the lives of seven crew members aboard the military plane.