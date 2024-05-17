Minister Denies Withdrawing Court Case Against Planned Marriage Of 100 Orphaned Girls

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister for Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye, has denied withdrawing a court case challenging the planned mass marriage of 100 orphaned girls in Niger State.

Contrary to earlier reports suggesting that the minister had retracted the suit against Abdulmalik Sarkindaji, the Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Kennedy-Ohanenye via the ministry’s X page on Friday clarified that the suit was intact.

According to her, the ministry remains committed to ensuring the welfare and proper profiling of the girls involved and to empower them.

In a two paragraph statement, Kennedy-Ohaneye said the ministry is working in collaboration with the Niger State House of Assembly and traditional rulers to verify the ages of the orphans and ensure their welfare.

“The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, has resolved with the Emir of Kotangora, HRH Alh Mohammed Barau Muazu and the Speaker Abdumalik Sarkindaji to seek ways of collaboration to give new lease of life to the girls, but the Court’s injunction remains.

“I haven’t withdrawn my case until we carry out due diligence and profiling on the girls. We will also engage the girls on enrollment in schools, skill acquisition training and empowerment of the girls. The Ministry’s primary aim is to ensure that the Welfare and interests of the girls is guaranteed.”