Minister Of Education Ignores Buhari’s Memo On Appointment Of Offa Poly Rector

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, may be heading into a fight with President Muhamadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, over the appointment of a new Rector for the Federal Polytechnic Offa.

Dr. Latif Olatunji completed his tenure and left office as rector on 12 January 2022, after which Dr. Larongbe Akanbi Afolabi was appointed in acting capacity the next day, 13 January 2022.

But the institution may now be in breach of the Polytechnic Act 2019 which says an acting rector can only be in office for 6 months, except the appointment is renewed.

But in the case of Offa Poly, three names had since been forwarded to the minister of education after the institution’s Selection Board recommended the persons to the Governing Council.

The three names recommended for appointment as new rector, based on their performance during an interview, are Dr Raji, Sarafa Adebayo, Dr Kadiri, Kamoru O and Dr. Akinde, Mukail Aremu.

According to documents seen by THE WHISTLER, out of 28 applicants who were interviewed for the Rector position, Dr. Raji came first scoring 80.8 over 100. Dr. Kadiri came second with 79.9 while Dr. Akinde was third with 75.4.

Following the recommendation to President Buhari by the Governing Council of Offa Poly, the minister recommended Dr. Kadiri, who came second, to the president for appointment as new rector in a letter dated 1st February 2022.

However, the president did not agree with the recommendation of Adamu and instructed his chief of staff to convey his approval of Dr. Raji as the next rector of the institution.

In a letter seen by THE WHISTLER dated 30th March 2022, signed by Gambari, and addressed to the minister, he stated:

“With reference to your letter DHE/POLYXV/C.I/VII/781 dated 1st February 2022, I write to convey to you Mr. President’s approval for the appointment of Dr Sarafa Adebayo Raji on merit, as the Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara State, for a single tenure of five(5) years with effect from 28th March 2022…”

The minister, who is believed to be close to Buhari, has refused to act on the president’s order, a development that has stalled activities at the polytechnic.

A lecturer in the institution told THE WHISTLER that the polytechnic is suffering due to the refusal of Adamu to implement the decision of President Buhari on the next Rector of the institution.

“For instance, students’ results cannot be considered and certificates issued because there’s no substantive rector and the Registrar recently died, so it’s affecting many things,” he lamented.

The ministry was unwilling to speak on the issue when THE WHISTLER called Ben Goong, the director of press and public relations.

He simply asked the reporter to send an SMS with a promise to get back soon. But when he didn’t get back after 3 hours, the reporter called him again but he did not pick up his calls.