Minister Of Special Duties To Attend NIPR FCT 35th Anniversary Event

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Preparations for the 35th Anniversary celebration of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Chapter, received a major boost as the Honourable Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Rt Hon. Zephaniah Jisalo, has confirmed his attendance at the milestone event.

During the week, the FCT Chapter Chairman, Mr Stanley Ogadigo, led a delegation of the chapter to the minister’s office on a courtesy visit. The team, which included the 35th Anniversary Conference Planning Committee Chairperson, Hajiya Lami Tumaka, the Chapter’s Senior Administrative Officer, Mr Nwosu Uzoma, and Social Media Officer, Miss Justina Uwanna, briefed the Minister on the objectives and highlights of the forthcoming celebration.

The meeting, which lasted over an hour, provided an opportunity for the delegation to share details of the chapter’s vision for the anniversary—themed “Leadership for Inclusive Development and Nation Branding”. Discussions also touched on the Institute’s role in promoting ethical communication and nation-building, as well as the need for robust collaboration between government institutions and professional bodies.

In his response, Rt Hon. Jisalo commended the NIPR FCT Chapter for its consistency, professionalism, and sustained contributions to national discourse over the decades, describing the Institute as a vital partner in promoting transparency, good governance, and effective public communication.

The minister expressed his delight with the quality of the delegation’s presentation and pledged to personally attend the anniversary conference and dinner scheduled for Thursday, 27th November 2025, in Abuja.

The 35th Anniversary event is expected to attract top government functionaries, corporate leaders, and communication experts from across the country. It serves as a platform to reflect on matters of national importance, the chapter’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, honour distinguished individuals and corporate organisations that built the FCT, and chart a new course for the future of public relations practice in the nation’s capital.