Minister Says ₦10.5bn Can’t Meet Marine And Blue Economy Funding Needs

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola has said that the N10.5bn earmarked for the ministry in the 2026 budget cannot meet the ministry’s multi sectoral funding needs.

The minister spoke at the National Assembly on Tuesday when he appeared before a joint committee of the Senate and House of Representatives to defend his ministry’s 2026 budget proposal.

Oyetola said the proposed sum of ₦10,499,984,667.10 falls far short of what is required to drive reforms and expansion in a sector critical to trade, transportation efficiency and food security.

The proposal comprises ₦8.24 billion for capital projects, ₦453.86 million for overheads and ₦1.81 billion for personnel costs. According to the minister, the allocation would only sustain minimal operations rather than support meaningful sectoral growth.

He noted that the ministry supervises many key sub-sectors, including ports, shipping, inland waterways, fisheries and aquaculture.

Advertisement

According to him, the sub-sectors collectively account for more than 90 percent of Nigeria’s international trade by volume.

He however informed the lawmakers that major agencies under the ministry, such as the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and Nigerian Shippers’ Council, are self-funding.

According to him, these agencies remit significant revenues to the Consolidated Revenue Fund, but that their operations are being undermined by excessive deductions at source by the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

“These deductions have weakened the liquidity of critical agencies, limiting their ability to deliver on maritime safety, port efficiency and regulatory oversight,” he said.

The minister added that the situation had contributed to port congestion, higher logistics costs, delayed cargo movement and inflationary pressures.

Advertisement

Oyetola also raised concerns over what he described as a budget misalignment involving the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN).

He complained that the CRFFN’s 2026 budget was listed under the Ministry of Transportation, instead of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

“This misalignment undermines clarity in oversight and weakens policy coherence within the maritime logistics value chain,” he stated.

On inland waterways, Oyetola appealed for increased funding to improve safety and reduce accidents.

He stressed that water transport remains significantly cheaper than road haulage, which he said, currently accounts for over 80 percent of freight movements in Nigeria.

The minister warned that over independence on road transport had damaged much of the nation’s road infrastructure and escalated the cost of goods.

Advertisement

He canvassed improved investment and funding for inland waterways, to reduce logistics costs and ease pressure on highways.

Addressing the fisheries sector, the minister disclosed that Nigeria’s annual fish demand exceeds 3.6 million metric tonnes, while domestic production stands at about 1.4 million metric tonnes.

This, he said creates an import bill of over $1 billion annually, adding that post-harvest losses of up to 30 percent further have continued to weaken supply.

Oyetola assured that the ministry was implementing measures to boost local fish production and reduce reliance on imports.

He further revealed that in 2025, the ministry received only ₦202.47 million out of its revised capital budget of ₦3.53 billion—representing a mere 1.7 percent performance, while overhead releases stood at 35 percent.

According to him, discussions are ongoing with the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning to address the persistent funding gaps as part of efforts to strengthen the blue economy’s contribution to national development.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Marine Transport, Senator Wasiu Eshilokun, assured that the National Assembly would thoroughly review the proposals in view of the sector’s importance to Nigeria’s economic resilience and diversification agenda.