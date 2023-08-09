‘Ministerial Rejection’ – Don’t Mock Our Leader Kwankwaso, NNPP Warns Ganduje

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The amity that developed during and immediately after the announcement of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu as president-elect appears to have given way to renewed hostility as the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, has warned the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje not to mock its leader, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Kwankwaso was the NNPP presidential candidate in 2023 and is regarded as the National Leader of the NNPP, a similar position accorded Tinubu in the APC before he emerged as president.

Kwankwaso had defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the NNPP in order to contest the 2023 presidential election.

He came fourth in the election while his NNPP won the governorship election in Kano State including some seats at both the Senate and House of Representatives.

The NNPP also won some seats at the Kano State House of Assembly.

It was expected that Kwankwaso, whom many of his political allies and associates said acted as a “spoiler” to prevent the PDP from winning the presidential election in Kano would join the cabinet of President Bola Tinubu or at least nominate a candidate for a ministerial position.

But this was not to be as he was overlooked by President Tinubu. Instead, his former Deputy plotted his way to emerge as the APC National Chairman and nominated a candidate for ministerial appointment even after Kwankwaso’s associate found her way into the ministerial list.

Ganduje who had earlier expressed his frustration at the speed at which Kwankwaso was associating with Tinubu soon after his announcement as President-elect finally had his way in making sure his former boss did not emerge as the leader of the APC in the state.

It was expected that having paid a courtesy visit to the then president-elect at the presidential villa and leading his associates to France in another visit, Kwankwaso would return to the APC and be appointed a minister.

But the political situation changed as the position of the national chairman of the APC became vacant. Ganduje who had worked his way into the list of ministerial nominees quickly took control of the situation where he has now emerged as the APC national chairman.

Soon after his emergence, he extended the olive branch to his former boss, inviting him to rejoin the APC.

But the NNPP said that call amounted to mockery and not done in good faith.

The party therefore warned Ganduje to steer clear, explaining that their leader, Kwankwaso, is satisfied like every NNPP member of the party’s performance within the shortest time it was restructured.

The NNPP National Chairman, Abba Kawu Ali lambasted Ganduje wondering why the APC could settle for a man like him.

Ali who in turn mocked Ganduje stated that there was no basis to compare Ganduje with Kwankwaso as the latter is miles ahead and better than the new APC National Chairman.

He justified Kwankwaso’s role in the NNPP by x-raying the achievements of the party in 2023.

“The party performed very well in the 2023 general elections given the fact that from its formation to the election proper was less than one year,” Ali

“Apart from winning seats in both the National and State Assemblies, the party also won the Governorship election in Kano state.”

“Nine states were said to have been involved in anti-party activities, but eight were found guilty by the Disciplinary Committee. Ogun, Katsina, Delta, Zamfara, Rivers, Enugu and some others

According to the National Auditor of the party, Ladipo Johnson, Ganduje’s antics amounted to diversionary tactics, and needed no further discussion.