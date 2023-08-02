Ministerial Screening: Senator Reminds Dele Alake He Called Some Nigerians ‘Wild Dogs’

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Senators on Wednesday grilled Dele Alake, a ministerial nominee of President Bola Tinubu, for calling some Nigerians “wild dogs.”

Alake, a seasoned journalist, was a spokesman of the then presidential candidate, Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He currently serves as Special Adviser on Communication to the president.

But in April, following incessant criticisms, Alake reportedly called supporters of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, “wild dogs.”

He had said, “Anyone who has dared express any view critical of or opposed to that of Mr. Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, is immediately set upon by the unwieldy column of wild dogs who have labelled themselves ’Obidients’ and constitute a lawless mob baying for blood on social media!.”

That prompted a reminder on Tuesday when the Senate Minority Leader, from Plateau State, Simon Mwadkwon, asked why he made such an “incendiary remark, as a potential Minister of Information…”

He was cut short by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, who said, “politics is over, we are here for serious business but because you are one of the leaders, you can continue.”

But Senate Majority Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele raised a point of order, saying “members are not supposed to raise questions that will incite or prompt response from other members” and called on the presiding officer to caution him.

Akpabio sustained the point of order.

Following his endorsement by Bamidele and the other two senators from Ekiti State, Alake was asked to take a bow and go without responding to the question from the Minority Leader.