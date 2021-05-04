‘Miracle’ For Oyo Monarch As Wife Delivers Twins After 18 Years

Wife of the Deputy Chairman of Oyo State Council of Traditional Rulers, Olori Olusola Adedoyin-Alao, has been delivered of two baby boys after 18 years of waiting for a child.

The monarch, who is the Olugbon of Orile Igbon in the Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo State, Oba Francis Alao, broke the news to THE WHISTLER from the United States on Tuesday.

He said the queen was delivered of the new set of identical twins on Tuesday at the Shady Grove Medical Centre, Maryland, United States.

The monarch added that the queen and the babies were fine.

Oba Alao said the babies arrived after 18 years of expectancy, saying all glory belongs to God.

He said in his message, ” To the glory of God my wife Olori Olusola Adedoyin-Alao gave birth to identical baby boys twin this morning at Shady Grove Medical Centre, Maryland USA.

” Congratulations to Oyo State Traditional Council, Congratulations Oyo State Government, congrats to Orile Igbon indigenes, congratulations to all Ogbomoso people home and abroad.

“After so many years of expectancy, at last God did it in a miraculous way.”