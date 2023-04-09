Miriam Onuoha: Time For Female Speaker Is Now

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Princess Miriam Odinaka Onuoha is an experienced politician and a passionate advocate for youth empowerment whose bid to become Nigeria’s second female speaker deserves support from all quarters.

For too long, women have been underrepresented in Nigeria’s political landscape, with many talented and capable female leaders struggling to break through the patriarchal barriers that have historically blocked their path.

However, the tide is slowly turning, and the increasing visibility and success of female Nigerians such as Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Amina J. Mohammed is a clear sign that women can and should be given more opportunities to lead.

Princess Onuoha is one such leader, a highly qualified and experienced politician who has served her constituency with distinction as the current federal lawmaker representing Okigwe North/ Onuimo/Isiala Mbano constituency of Imo State.

At the recent House of Reps election for the federal constituency, Onuoha defeated her two closest male rivals in a landslide victory to win re-election for a third term.

She polled 44, 687 votes to beat Onuoha Chikwem Chijioke of the Labour Party who got 12,847 votes and Onwubuariri Obinna Kingsley of the Peoples Democratic Party who came third with 6,642, amongst others.

Prior to her election to the House in 2015, Onuoha served as a Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Bayelsa State on International Development Cooperation amongst other previous political engagements.

She is a tireless advocate for the rights of women and girls, and has worked tirelessly to promote gender equality and empowerment across Nigeria. Her dedication and passion for these issues are some of the reasons that make her the ideal candidate to become Nigeria’s second female speaker.

But it’s not just her gender that makes her a worthy candidate. Princess Miriam Odinakachi Onuoha has an impressive track record of leadership and achievement, having served as the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Disabilities and Special Needs in the current House of Reps.

It’s important to note that women are often more attuned to the needs and concerns of marginalized communities, including women, children, and the elderly. As such, having a woman as speaker would bring a fresh perspective to the House, and ensure that these important issues are given the attention and resources they deserve.

Another important consideration is the role that women leaders can play in inspiring and empowering future generations. When young girls see women in positions of power and influence, they are more likely to believe that they too can achieve their dreams and make a difference in society.

Not only is Princess Onuoha a source of inspiration for young women, she has equally been a strong voice for youth empowerment and education, recognizing the importance of investing in Nigeria’s future generations.

Her track record of advocating for policies that uplift and empower young people makes her a strong candidate for the position of Nigeria’s second female speaker.

As the youth population in Nigeria continues to grow, it is imperative that young people are given a voice in government. Onuoha has shown commitment to this cause throughout her political career, championing youth-related issues such as education, job creation, and entrepreneurship.

As speaker, she would bring a fresh perspective and a deep sense of integrity to the position, helping to restore public trust in Nigeria’s political institutions.

Her ability to build consensus and bring together stakeholders from different backgrounds is critical for the smooth functioning of the legislature.

Of course, there will be those who may argue that Onuoha may not be the right candidate for the job. Some will say because she is a woman, she may not be able to navigate the complexities of Nigeria’s political landscape.

But Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Amina Mohammed are remarkable examples of Nigerian women who are doing the country proud not just locally but on the international stage.

As Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations respectively, Okonjo-Iweala and Mohammed are making waves internationally.

Onuoha is currently the only female among nine aspirants vying for the Speakership position. By electing her to the office, Nigeria will be reaffirming a message that Nigerian women can lead and that their voices matter in shaping the future of the country.

The country will also be sending a powerful message about the importance of gender equality and the need for more women to be given the opportunity to lead.

The Women in Politics Forum (WIPF) shared similar sentiments last week when it called for concession of the Speakership position and leadership of some key committees in the House of Representatives to female lawmakers.

“As preparations are being made to inaugurate the 10th National Assembly, we call on political parties with elected members in the parliament, to uphold the provisions of the National gender policy and be intentionally gender inclusive, mainstreaming and considering gender as a necessary factor when zoning Principal offices in the National Assembly.

“We are particularly interested in the House of Representatives election for principal office where we have female members as some of the high-ranking officers in the house with some returning for the 4th time.

“It will therefore be completely disregarding to Nigerian women if, with the caliber and ranking of female parliamentarians in the House of Representatives, no female member ranks among the principal officers of the House of Representatives in the 10th National Assembly,” WIPF’s president, Ebere Ifendu, said a briefing in Abuja.

In conclusion, Nigeria needs a strong, capable, and dedicated speaker to lead the House of Representatives, and Princess Onuoha fits the bill. As a proven leader, a passionate advocate for women’s rights, and a committed reformer, there’s no doubt that she will work tirelessly to improve the lives of all Nigerians.

–Tayo writes from Abuja.

Disclaimer: This article is entirely the opinion of the writer and does not represent the views of The Whistler.