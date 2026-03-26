Miscreants Set Fagba Rail Corridor Ablaze

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The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit (Taskforce) says suspected miscreants set parts of the Fagba Railway Corridor ablaze to evade arrest during a clean-up operation.

The agency’s Chairman, CSP Adetayo Akerele, confirmed the incident in a statement signed by the taskforce spokesperson, Mr Abdulraheem Gbadeyan, on Thursday in Lagos.

Akerele said the corridor was notorious for criminal activities, including robbery, cultism, drug peddling, illegal brothels and stoning of moving trains.

He said the operation was aimed at restoring safety and order in the area.

“Officers carried out the operation in the early hours of Thursday, covering key areas including Alfa Nla, Okekoto, Pen Cinema and the Fagba Railway Corridor.

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“During the operation, pockets of resistance erupted as miscreants set parts of the corridor on fire, putting nearby facilities at risk.

“These facilities include Sunbeth Filling Station and a branch of Zenith Bank.

“The fire was swiftly contained by taskforce operatives, with support from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service,” he said.

The chairman said several suspects were apprehended in connection with the arson and other criminal activities.

According to him, the suspects would be charged to court under the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law of 2017.

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He urged youths to shun criminal behaviour, stressing that crime was not a career and encouraging them to pursue lawful ventures.

He said the operation was the third enforcement exercise conducted in the area in 2026.

Akerele highlighted the taskforce’s commitment to eliminating criminal hideouts and sustaining public safety across the state.